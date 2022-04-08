Bill introduced for grant of automatic right to H4 visa holders to work in US

Two American Congresswomen on Thursday introduced a bill in the House of Representatives aimed at granting an automatic right to H-4 visa holders to work in the US.

The two lawmakers introduced the legislation saying it is aimed at addressing the labour shortage in the country affecting American businesses and helping immigrant families thrive together.

H-4 visas are issued to dependent spouses and children who accompany H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and H-3 visa holders to the US.

Many H-4 visa holders are highly skilled people in their own right and previously had careers of their own or worked to support their families.

Introduced by Congresswomen Carolyn Bourdeaux and Maria Elvira Salazar, the H-4 Work Authorization Act seeks to change the current law and grant the spouses of H-1B visa holding immigrants an automatic right to work after receiving their H-4 visa.

This would remove the requirement for visa holders to apply for a Form I-765, an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD), they said.

“Right now, the spouses of highly-skilled immigrants have to fight through years of bureaucratic red tape before they are allowed to work in the US,” said Bourdeaux.

“This bill removes these needless barriers to ensure families can contribute and prosper together. If we are going to continue to be competitive and attract the greatest minds and talent around the world, we must ensure that the family members of high-value immigrants are able to build a life and career in the US, just like everyone else,” she said.

Salazar said this policy will help the US maximise its entrepreneurial spirit and continue leading in job creation, innovation, research and development, and economic growth by meeting critical labour market needs.

Currently, the H-4 visa holders must apply for work authorisation and wait for it to be processed before they can work, even though they are already in the US and their spouse is working here.

Due to backlogs at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), applications for work authorisation can take anywhere from six to eight months, with some applications taking over one year to be approved.

The bill, which has been endorsed by the National Immigration Forum and UnidosUs, hopes to fill America’s labour gap and allow these visa holders to quickly work and provide for their families.

It could also help to reduce the backlog of work authorisation applications at USCIS by providing immediate work authorisation to H-4 visa holders and reducing the number of work authorisations USCIS must process, a media release said.