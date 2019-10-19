British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision

Oppo Reno2 review: Rethinking the midrange smartphone
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
London, October 19 British Members of Parliament (MPs) on Saturday voted to delay a decision on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, arguing they needed more time to study its contents before an October 31 deadline.
Lawmakers backed an amendment which effectively forces the government to request an extension until January next year, while they scrutinised the proposed domestic legislation to enforce the deal with Brussels.
However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday vowed to stick to the deadline.
He told parliament that the meaningful vote on his divorce agreement with the European Union (EU) has been voided of meaning. He added, “I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so.”
