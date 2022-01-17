hamburger

World

China's economy grows 8.1 per cent in 2021, slows in second half

PTI | Beijing, January 17 | Updated on: Jan 17, 2022
image caption

In the final three months of 2021, the world's second-largest economy expanded at a 4 per cent annual pace

China's economy grew by 8.1 per cent in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth.

In the final three months of 2021, the world's second-largest economy expanded at a 4 per cent annual pace, government data showed Monday. That is down from the previous quarter's 4.9 per cent and an eye-popping 18.3 per cent in January-March.

Activity slumped under pressure from Beijing on the real estate industry, a key growth driver, to cut debt levels that Chinese leaders worry are dangerously high.

That has prompted suggestions Beijing may need to cut interest rates or pump money into the economy through more public works construction.

Published on January 17, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you