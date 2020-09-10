Covid-19 is masking risks of slavery in global supply chains

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The coronavirus pandemic is complicating the task of rooting out modern slavery by making it impossible for companies or investors to visit factory floors in many countries, adding to the challenges of addressing supply-chain risks.
“The economic shock caused by the coronavirus outbreak is also making people more vulnerable to exploitation, further compounding the problem,” Mans Carlsson, the Sydney-based head of ESG research at Ausbil Investment Management, told the Bloomberg Inside Track webinar on Thursday.
Australia has gone further than the UK and California with laws requiring companies and investors to have a detailed plan on how they will assess and tackle the risk of modern slavery in their supply chains. “With more than 40 million people working in slave-like conditions even before the pandemic, more than any time in human history, its a complex issue to address,” Carlsson says.
“The global nature of supply chains can make the issue overwhelming,” said fellow panelist Danielle Welsh-Rose, ESG investment director for the Asia Pacific at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
“We’re at the beginning of this long journey into really understanding the complexity of supply chains and the interrelation with other issues,” she said from Melbourne. The issue can be further complicated by geopolitical tussles, she said, citing the Trump administration banning imports from Chinese companies on human rights concerns. “Investors must analyse the alleged rights abuses, but also determine whether such bans are influenced by the wider trade dispute,” she said.
Liza McDonald, the Melbourne-based head of responsible investment at First State Super, said she was undertaking a long-term assessment of supply-chain risk and had asked more than 80 fund managers that have mandates with the firm to explain how they address the issue.
Carlsson said other jurisdictions including the UK are looking at Australia’s modern slavery laws and more legislation would likely follow elsewhere in the world.
“This is just a start,” he said. “There will be much much more legislation coming in this field going forward.”
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Alkyl amines has been on an impressive run where the price has more than tripled since March from ...
₹1096 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105011101130 Sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,110 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...