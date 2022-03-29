Indian American Raj Subramaniam to head FedEx

Indian American Raj Subramaniam, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, has been named as the new CEO of FedEx, the US-based multinational courier delivery giant. The company announced on Monday night.

Effective June 1, 2022, Frederick W Smith, Chairman and CEO, will become the Executive Chairman, and Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to President and CEO, a statement said.

“FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years,” Smith said in the statement. “As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the calibre of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future. In my role as Executive Chairman, I look forward to focusing on Board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy.”

Subramaniam’s earlier roles

Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board. Prior to his role as President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corp, he was the President and CEO of FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company.

He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of FedEx Corp, where he was responsible for developing the corporate strategy. In addition, he served as the President of FedEx Express in Canada and several other management and marketing roles throughout Asia and the US since he joined FedEx in 1991.

Subramaniam in the release said, “As we continue to transform as a company and reimagine what’s next, we will keep our people-service-profit philosophy at our core. I am immensely proud of our 6,00,000 team members around the world. Together, we’ve set into motion ideas that have changed the world for the better, and together we will unlock new value for our people, customers, and shareholders.”