Italy claims world’s first Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Energy by locals, for locals
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
Italy has announced that it has successfully developed a vaccine to contain coronavirus. Italy has claimed that the vaccine works on humans, Arab News reported.
As per the tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, the coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, CNBC TV 18 reported.
“This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy,” Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Takis, the firm developing the medication told Italian news agency ANSA in a report.
“Human tests are expected after this summer,” Aurisicchio was quoted as saying.
Scientists experimented with the vaccine on mice that had successfully developed antibodies that blocked the virus from infecting the cells.
Researchers further observed that the five vaccine candidates generated a large number of antibodies, and selected two with the best results, the report said.
All of the vaccine candidates currently being developed are based on the genetic material of DNA protein "spike".
“So far, the immunity generated by most of our five vaccine candidates has an effect on the virus. We expect better results after the second vaccination,” Dr Emanuele Marra from Takis was quoted in the CNBC TV 18 report.
He added that the vaccine candidates could adapt to any Covid-19 evolution and its possible mutations.
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
How ACs should ideally be run during the pandemic
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Voltas at current levels. The stock has been in ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...