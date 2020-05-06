Italy claims world’s first Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Italy has announced that it has successfully developed a vaccine to contain coronavirus. Italy has claimed that the vaccine works on humans, Arab News reported.

As per the tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, the coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, CNBC TV 18 reported.

“This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy,” Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Takis, the firm developing the medication told Italian news agency ANSA in a report.

“Human tests are expected after this summer,” Aurisicchio was quoted as saying.

Scientists experimented with the vaccine on mice that had successfully developed antibodies that blocked the virus from infecting the cells.

Researchers further observed that the five vaccine candidates generated a large number of antibodies, and selected two with the best results, the report said.

All of the vaccine candidates currently being developed are based on the genetic material of DNA protein "spike".

“So far, the immunity generated by most of our five vaccine candidates has an effect on the virus. We expect better results after the second vaccination,” Dr Emanuele Marra from Takis was quoted in the CNBC TV 18 report.

He added that the vaccine candidates could adapt to any Covid-19 evolution and its possible mutations.