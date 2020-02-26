Netherlands keen to collaborate with TN in agriculture, water management

The Netherlands is keen to strengthen ties with Tamil Nadu in sectors such as agriculture, water management, health care, education, waste management and start-ups, said Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Netherlands.

Berg met newspersons in Chennai to introduce Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, as Honorary Consul of Netherlands for Tamil Nadu.

“We are delighted to have Srinivasan on board to enhance our long cherished 400 years of relations between Tamil Nadu and Netherlands,” Berg said.

Nearly 15 companies, including Stahl India, Randstad, Shell Business Services and Hunter Douglas, have set up their operations in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, nearly 20 companies, including Zoho and Thirumalai Chemicals based in Tamil Nadu, have set up their operations in the Netherlands.

“We need to further enhance this relationship between the State and Netherlands,” Berg said.

Water, waste management

Berg said that on Thursday he would meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami to discuss on areas where Dutch companies can provide their domain expertise. He had already discussed various issues and met senior officials, including Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam.

Earlier in the day, Berg met industry leaders and personalities from other fields. With expertise in water and waste management, the Netherlands can help clean up the polluted rivers in Chennai like the Cooum, the Adyar and the Buckingham Canal and assist in making them navigable.

The Netherlands can also provide its expertise in water and flood management to prevent urban flooding, says a press release.