Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities

Humanitarian corridors will be opened in these cities

Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

"From 10:00 am Moscow time (07:00 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.