US has two million Covid-19 vaccine doses “ready to go” upon approval, says Trump

The United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that the country has two million doses of coronavirus vaccine “ready to go” once scientists determine the efficacy and safety of the same as per media reports.

The US President had made this statement at a White House press conference.

“We had a meeting on vaccines yesterday. We are doing incredibly well. We can have some very positive surprises. Tremendous progress is being made on vaccines,” Trump had said as quoted by an Associated Press report.

“In fact, we are ready to go in terms of transportation and logistics. We have over two million ready to go if it checks out for safety,” he had said.

Trump had also added that the US was also working on Covid-19 cures and that therapeutics and drugs research had been “going well.’

The vaccines would need widespread approval for testing and usage before deployment, he had said according to a Forbes report.

The US President did not specify a particular candidate of which the doses were available.

The country’s key health advisor and top epidemiologist, Dr Anthony Fauci, had said that he was not familiar with the President’s remarks, CNBC reported.

According to a recent report by the New York Times, the Trump administration has shortlisted five companies to work on a vaccine for Covid-19. This is part of the administration’s ‘Project Warp Speed’ to expedite research for a vaccine and cure for the global pandemic.

Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer are amid the five companies shortlisted. Moderna currently seems to be in the lead. The company is planning to enter phase three testing in July, Fauci had said earlier this week according to a Forbes report.

The US has reported over 1.8 million cases of Covid-19 with casualties surpassing 1,08,000 as per reports.