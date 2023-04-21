CEPT University, Ahmedabad on Thursday informed about the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Space Research Organization’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad for another five years.

“The objective of this MoU is to promote and enhance the academic and research interaction in Geospatial technologies and applications, Habitat and Urban Planning, Structural Audit and Green Building Audit.”

The MoU includes the development/participation for joint training programs, writing research articles, organizing seminars and workshops as well as facilitating CEPT students for internships and DRPs.

