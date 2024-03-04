In a significant move, National Institute of Technology Calicut has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Ananth Technologies Pvt Limited, a leader in space technologies to establish a Satellite Research Centre of Ananth at NIT Calicut.

The partnership will boost the spirits of students and faculty members interested in space-related research and project topics. NITC will provide space and other infrastructure resources for setting up the Satellite Centre.

“It is a proud moment for NITC to partner with Ananth, a leader in design, development, re-engineering, manufacturing and marketing of on-board and ground aero-space systems, software, IT products and engineering services,” said Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT Calicut. The Satellite Research Centre of Ananth, a key player in Chandrayaan 3 and other space missions of India, is sure to equip the faculty, scholars and students in the field of space research, he added.

NIT is setting up this eco-system not only for NITC students but also for institutions/organisations/individuals who are interested to work in space related activities, he said.

The partnership is remarkable for NITC as Subba Rao Pavuluri, the founder of Ananth, was a 1973 batch graduate of Regional Engineering, Calicut. Subba Rao, an alumnus of the Institute, was with the ISRO for 15 years of his career, before launching Ananth Technologies Pvt Ltd (ATL) in 1992 with a mission to support space research in India.

Subba Rao Pavuluri signed the MoU on behalf of Ananth Technologies while Jose Mathew, Chairperson Centre for Industry-Institutional Relations (CIIR) inked the MoU on behalf of NIT Calicut.

Apart from setting up a Satellite Research Centre, the NITC and Ananth will explore the possibility of collaborating on projects utilising the expertise of both teams. NITC students will also get expert sessions in the form of technical presentations, webinars and talks on topics of joint interest by experts from Ananth.

Lab visits to Ananth, technical training and the introduction of new courses in the curriculum will benefit the students. Ananth will also give placement options for competent candidates based on their needs and demand.