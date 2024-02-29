The much-awaited bl Boardroom Challenge Finals 2023 will be webcast on March 2, Saturday.

In the finals, eight business schools across eight cities will be competing for the top honours.

The B-schools in the finals, which is in the virtual mode, are Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai; NMIMS, Bengaluru; NTPC School of Business, New Delhi; SIBM, Hyderabad; XLRI, Jamsehdpur; NMIMS, Mumbai; Jansons School of Business, Kochi and IIM Indore. In the finals, the B-schools have to come up with a solution to get more millennials to invest in mutual funds and also devise product and marketing strategies to attract them to MFs as an investment alternative.

Over 850 teams competed in the online preliminary round with top B-schools from round the country participating.

In the city-specific semi-finals four teams competed against each other for a spot in the finals.

The winning teams from each city will now compete in the grand finale. The winning team stands to win ₹1 lakh, the runner-up ₹75,000, and the third-placed team ₹50,000. The jury for the finals comprise KS Rao, Executive Vice President & Head – Investor Education & Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC; Rajesh Krishnamoorthy, Independent Director on the board of PGIM India Asset Management and Lokeshwarri SK, Data Editor of businessline.

Aditya Birla Capital is the sponsor of the bl Boardroom Challenge, which is now in its seventh year.

In 2017, the first year of the challenge, LIBA Chennai, was the winner, followed by ISB Hyderabad in 2018; IIM Ranchi in 2019; SIBM Pune in 2020; IIM Shillong in 2021; and SPJIMR Mumbai in 2022.

The finals can be viewed on this link from 11 a.m.: https://bit.ly/BLBRC2023