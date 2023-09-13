The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has been ranked #77 by the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management Ranking 2023.

Among Asian B-Schools, IIM Kozhikode is placed 10th, and is ranked fourth among the Indian Institutes of Management.

Earlier this year, IIMK secured the 72nd position among the top-75 open-enrolment executive programme providers worldwide in an FT Ranking of Executive Education (Open Enrolment) programmes.

IIM Kozhikode, through its full-time MBA Programme, is one of five IIMs and 11 Indian B-Schools to feature in the top 100 FT Masters in Management Ranking 2023.

The rankings consider various criteria, including the average graduate salary three years after course completion, salary percentage increase, value for money (calculated according to alumni salaries today, tuition, and other costs), career progress, female faculty, female students, women on board, international faculty, and international students, among others.

Director, Debashis Chatterjee, said, “IIM Kozhikode’s inclusion in the prestigious FT Rankings underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in education and our pioneering contributions in the digital age. This success is a testament to the dedication and passion of our experienced faculty and staff, who continue to enhance the learning experience for our students.”

“Our programs are meticulously designed to empower management students with inclusive concepts and practices, fostering the holistic development of future leaders,” he added.

In 2023, IIMK welcomed a diverse batch of students, with 45 per cent women candidates and 58 per cent non-engineering students, constituting the largest cohort of 601 students. Additionally, the institute admitted 12 international students from six countries into its programmes.

IIMK was recognised among the top 251-300 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023, released in March 2023 and consistently features among top B-Schools in the world for QS Ranking on MBA and Executive MBA studies.

