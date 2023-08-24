IIM Kozhikode has tied up with the Govt of NCT of Delhi to train the next generation of school principals and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As many as 50 Heads of Schools from MCD, District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) faculty and officials joined IIMK to undergo a rigorous 5-day Capacity Building Programme helmed by Director IIM Kozhikode Debashis Chatterjee and expert faculty members.

The Programme was kick-started in the presence of Atishi, Minister for Education, Finance and Planning, Government of NCT of Delhi and Shelly Oberoi, Mayor of Delhi.

Atishi expressed hope that learning from such world-class institutes would enable the MCD school principals and officials to establish a world-class education model in their respective schools. She added that Principals and School Heads are ‘Change-Makers’ and ‘flag-bearers’ of education revolution and have the power to create a healthy and successful future for students, with this exposure to the IIM experience.

She also expressed hope that the training received at IIM Kozhikode will equip participants to overcome the distinctive academic as well as administrative challenges and help improve their school’s performances.

Director IIM Kozhikode, Debashis Chatterjee dubbed the purpose of the programme as an “ongoing conversation between stakeholders to create the best institutions”. He added “The role of principals as sculptors of impactful character-building is a crucial aspect of a society. The IIM Kozhikode experience will open a world of perspective to the participants and help them transform their schools into world-class institutions, contributing to the vision of education and a resurgent India.”

Shelly Oberoi, Mayor of Delhi, who is also an executive alumni of IIM Kozhikode, emphasised on the importance of gaining leadership training and management practices from the IIM systems, which are considered the best in the country. She highlighted that teaching is a noble and ‘career-making’ profession and that with the right training, the School Heads will open a world of opportunity for their teachers and students.

