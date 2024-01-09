To support and nurture the entrepreneurial journey of new-age fintech start-ups, IIMK Live (the business incubator and the entrepreneurship development centre of IIM Kozhikode) has launched FINN X–a fintech themed accelerator programme. It is implemented in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

FINN X will be a 3-month accelerator programme which seeks to bolster the growth of fintech start-ups. IFSCA offers grants up to ₹75 lakh which includes a grant of ₹15 lakh and, a proof of concept (PoC) grant of ₹ 50 lakh, sand-box grant of ₹30 lakh, and green fintech grant up to ₹75 lakh.

Start-ups will also receive intensive training and mentorship support from IIMK Live through its wide network of industry and subject matter experts which will help in acquiring the right business acumen and competencies to roll out impactful solutions that can act as game changers.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK & Chairman IIMK Live, said “FINN X has the potential to be a game-changing collaboration between IIMK Live and IFSCA. The programme will support start-ups in accelerating their innovation trajectory by assisting them in obtaining funding support, mentorship, market access, and training support from IIMK Live.”

Ashutosh Sarkar, Executive Director of IIMK Live, said, “Given the significant innovations happening in the fintech sectors the collaboration between IIMK Live and IFSCA would benefit the fintech start-ups from funding, market access, and mentorship. Many successful early-stage companies have had their transitions smoothly coordinated by our Innovation Center Live”.

Start-ups with early traction in terms of customer and revenue will be given preference.

