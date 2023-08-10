The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has partnered with the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), coordinated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, to offer courses in food technology, with a special focus on seafood value-addition. The courses are set to commence on August 21.

Under the banner of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) scheme, initiated by the Directorate of Extension, Kufos and NPTEL are offering two courses in food packaging technology, and canning technology and value-addition of seafood, respectively.

The food packaging technology course will cover aspects of food packaging materials and packaging systems. Participants will be familiarised with testing methods, alongside illustrative demonstrations. The eight-week course offers two credits and is open to all stakeholders interested in enhancing their expertise in food packaging.

The canning technology and value-addition of seafood course will delve into the origins of canning, processing methodologies, thermal calculations, and safety considerations.