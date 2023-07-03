The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) commenced the academic year for the batch 2023-25 on June 30 and July 1. It welcomed the 41st batch of MBA, 10th batch of MBA - Banking and Financial Services (BKFS), sixth batch of MBA - Human Resources (HRM), fifth batch of MBA - Marketing, and second batch of MBA - International Business (IB). The 2023-25 batch comprised 530 students across programmes.

Kurian Jose, Chief Executive Officer of TATA Pension Management Ltd, who was the chief guest on the occasion, shared how to make the most out of the TAPMI experience. He shared the important skills and competencies that a recruiter looks for in prospective candidates. He advised students to manage their money well and on the importance of saving. Jose is an alumnus of the batch 1998-2000.

Shweta Paliwal, Assistant Vice-President, JP Morgan Chase, who was the guest of honour, shared her experience and learnings during and after her time at TAPMI. She said TAPMI can be life changing and will become a pathway to design a great career and life. Paliwal is an alumna of batch 2010-12.

Durga Prasad, Director in-charge of TAPMI, who welcomed the gathering, outlined the legacy of the founder TA Pai, and highlighted several aspects of TAPMI that makes it one of the best B-schools in India.

Aniruddha Chatterjee, Admissions Chair, TAPMI, presented the batch profile to the inductees. The 500-plus batch with an average CAT/XAT scores at 83.41 percentile has students from diverse educational backgrounds (66 per cent non-engineers) with representation from 25 States and union territories of India. The percentage of female students is 40.

The first day of induction concluded with faculty introductions by respective area chairs and director-parent connect in the evening.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit