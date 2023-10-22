Awaiting SC rap

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court to see what action will be taken against Rakesh Kumar, NCLAT Member (Judicial), and Alok Srivastava, NCLAT Member (Technical), for wilfully defying the directions of the apex court in the Orbit Electricals case (in the dispute related to Finolex Cables).

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court asked these two NCLAT Members — who are at the centre of the controversy — to be personally present before the apex court on October 30, when the punishment for contempt of the SC order is set to be pronounced. The question now is whether the apex court will send them to Tihar or will let them go after a reprimand.

Meanwhile, both have been asked to submit their written replies to the show-cause notice issued by the Supreme Court. The show cause was issued for the manner in which the NCLAT had proceeded to deliver judgment in defiance of the directions of the SC. Whichever way this goes, one thing is sure — there is a need for quick action to stem the rot at NCLAT/NCLT, say observers.

On a new high

You must give it to the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, for the way he recently described the current India-US relationship.

At an event in the capital this past week, Garcetti took to an analogy on Facebook Status to say this: “If the US and India in the past had to put their Facebook status, for a long time it would have been ‘Complicated’. Now we are ‘Definitely Dating’ and we are trying to figure out whether we are going to move in together and what the future holds!”.

Garcetti noted that the new excitement in the US-India relationship is palpable in the context of the relationship in the past. Reacting to the Facebook Status analogy, the assembled audience burst into peals of laughter.

Car-boot sales

Kerala’s merchants’ unions are up in arms over Kochi civic administration’s move to conduct car-boot sales in November. They argue that it is a recognised form of street-side vending, which will erode the State’s revenue by way of taxes. Besides, such sales violate Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act that prevents the use of private vehicles for business ventures.

However, civic authorities maintain that car-boot sales is a marketing culture popular across the world and will open up new opportunities. It facilitate vendors to sell their products from car boots and help small scale manufacturers who are unable to find customers.

Swiggy’s spinner

Lokesh is not only a Swiggy delivery partner but also a rising cricketer. after he was selected as a practice bowler for the Netherlands cricket team. At Swiggy, he has delivered 1,176 orders. Just as he made stellar deliveries with Swiggy, hope is that Lokesh, a spinner, will create new records on the cricket field too. Swiggy is funding his entire year of cricket coaching. Rohit Kapoor, CEO - Food Marketplace, Swiggy, has shared Lokesh’s inspiring story on social media.