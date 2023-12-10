Early general elections?

As the dust settles on the recently concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, a palpable buzz has gripped the corridors of power in New Delhi.

The BJP’s impressive triumph in three out of these four States has not only bolstered the confidence of the Modi government but there is also now buzz of an early general election to the Lok Sabha!

Political analysts suggest this could be a smart move by the ruling party. By advancing the general elections, currently scheduled for May 2024, the BJP could aim to capitalise on the current momentum and public sentiment favouring them. This strategy could catch the Opposition parties off-guard.

The business community, always sensitive to political winds, is keenly observing these developments. An early election could lead to a temporary slowdown in policy-making and economic reforms, as the government’s focus shifts to campaigning.

However, it also presents a possibility for a quicker return to stability post-elections, a factor that businesses crave.

Data ironies

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha has been the talk of the town this past week.

Moitra was in the dock for having been rather ‘generous’ with her parliamentary login credentials, passing them to a business tycoon, raising concerns about data security and breaches.

The big chatter in political and industry circles now is how ironic the turn of events has been for her. Reason: Moitra was a Member of the Joint Committee of Parliament that went into the Personal Data Protection Bill!

Michaung impact

Cyclone Michaung saw Chennai-bound flights, particularly from abroad, being diverted. At one point in time in Bengaluru, over two dozen aircraft landed and some of them could not even get a bay to park or vehicles to transport passengers to the terminal.

Some of the passengers had to sit inside the aircraft for about three hours and their woes were compounded by a shortage of immigration staff to clear the huge rush.

One of the passengers who returned from South-East Asia said it took eight hours for passengers to complete the entire process and consider ways to get back to Chennai or their homes elsewhere in the country.

#Soniamma!

With Congress making it in Telangana, #Soniamma chants have also become a regular feature. And it starts from the top. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy @revanth_anumula tweeted:

"December 9 is a special day in the history of Telangana. Sonyamma's birthday, the mother who gave Telangana... It is divine will that the foundation of Swarashtra was laid on one day. As the mother of Telangana, Soniamma will remain in the hearts of people here for as long as there is history. Along with fellow Congress friends, Soniamma participated in the birthday celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan."