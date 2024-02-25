Pradhanyawaad!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a buggy ride around the stadium named after him during the golden jubilee celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad last week.

As about 80,000 dairy farmers cheered him, there was one soul that must’ve been rather disappointed -- the Amul girl, endearing mascot of the brand.

The mascot’s cut-out adorned the buggy which had Amul branding all over it. But about an hour before the PM’s arrival, the Amul girl was sent packing from the buggy even as the vehicle was decorated with marigold flowers all over. According to someone in the know, the PM’s protocol team wanted the change.

Graceful as ever, the little girl responded with a “Pradhanyawaad” the next day in an ad featuring her with the PM and the Amul golden jubilee souvenir!

NSE’s Nifty journey

You must give it to NSE Chief Executive Ashish Chauhan for lifting the spirits of assembled brokerage house representatives at ANMI’s 13th International Convention in the Capital recently.

He went on to say as to how the Broking fraternity has also been a catalyst for the phenomenal growth of capital markets and prosperity it has created over the years.

He highlighted how India’s market capitalisation in last 30 years (NSE turns 30 this year) zoomed from ₹4-lakh crore in 1994 to ₹399-lakh crore in 2024. In rupee terms, there has been a 95 times increase in returns. Even in US dollar terms, it has been 39 times, highest in the world. He recalled recalled his earlier saying — when America needed a Warren Buffet, India needed a Nifty. You didn’t have to be a Warren Buffet to invest, you have to put money in Nifty and it just worked!

All of this has happened because brokers have worked hard, Chauhan noted. Moral of the story is hard work matters, don’t look for incentives (like STT reduction etc)! Those assembled cheered. Hopefully this enthusiasm remains when equity exchange trading time gets extended, quipped an observer.

Digital India conundrum

The leap Digital India has taken at our airports is nothing short of ‘amazing’. The long queue for both DigiYatra travellers and not so tech-savvy people at Delhi airport are the same. After entering the airport and passing the security check with the online Vistara boarding pass, this reporter got a curious message at the entrance gate to flight, “We could not deliver the boarding pass online. Please go to the airport counter.”

Poor Indians will do well only if “digital” is used for making life simple.

Ministry of Energy Transition?

Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, was quoted as saying that “the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas should be renamed Ministry of Energy Transition as State firms are making big investments in new energy.”

Why not just have the Ministry for Energy clubbing all the Ministries dealing with natural resources and mining into one, an industry observer quipped. Our Bureaus