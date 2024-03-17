Pharma bonds?

A seasoned public health expert, reacting to pharma and healthcare companies buying electoral bonds adding up to over ₹700 crore, told this correspondent, “maybe you can run it under the headline – “the elections are drugged”.

Said in jest, he was not the only one concerned over the development. Another pointed out that it may be difficult to establish a quid pro quo, but “Caeser’s wife should be above suspicion”, the individual said, on the discomfiting optics.

Rice money

During the weekend, reports from Nagpur said an Andhra Pradesh businessman has been booked for allegedly extorting money from a rice exporter. A little bird in the trade says the development is not surprising as shipping out rice from Kakinada port has always been a problem for long.

No consignment could be loaded on any barrage that would take the rice to ships on mid-sea without the permission of a cartel of exporters, loaders and officials. The cartel, which had to be given ‘financial benefits’, had the blessings of some politicians and finally, it ended in Maharashtra police registering a case.

Mahakumbh of start-ups

Corporates do not miss an opportunity to ride on government’s favourite slogans and themes. Start-ups are no different. With the election fever fast catching up the ‘Kumbh Mela’ has shifted from UP to Delhi.

The ‘Mahakumbh’ of start-ups will be held in Delhi between March 18 and 20 to showcase their prowess in artificial intelligence to deeptech. ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ is expected to host over 2,000 start-ups and investors besides over 500 start-up incubators and accelerators. At least 40,000 business visitors, 5,000 future entrepreneurs and about 10 international delegations are expected to participate in the event. From Startup India to Startup Mahakumbh shows ‘Delhi Door Nahi Hai’.

Love for Ram Lalla

Every day, mobile and social media is flooded with pictures of Ram Lalla after the consecration of the Ram Mandi at Ayodhya was held in January. Going a further, the picture now adorns the ‘Thambulam’ bags (return gift bags) in the current marriage season in Tamil Nadu.

There is a big demand for the Ram Lalla bags among customers, says V Sethuraman of Sri Sriram Caterings.

Rahul’s curious guarantee

In the midst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign mantra, ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, Rahul Gandhi has thrown down the gauntlet with a quixotic warning. Gandhi’s forewarning to government officials about a potential investigation and severe repercussions that they may have to face in a post-BJP era has sent ripples through the political landscape. Gandhi’s curious assertion, “That’s my guarantee,” mirrors the high stakes and cutthroat nature of political gambits in play.

In the season of these guarantees, the citizens stand watching, pondering what the future holds in this high-stakes political drama.

Our Bureaus