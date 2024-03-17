The rise of social media has given birth to a new set of influencers known as life coaches, who offer guidance on various aspects of life.

These individuals often weave compelling narratives about their own experiences, presenting themselves as individuals who have overcome significant challenges and thus are equipped to provide valuable advice.

Most of these coaches are extremely active on social media creating and sharing content on life guidance. Some coaches even bring in a psychological or mental health angle in such videos. The life coaching industry recently came into scrutiny when one of the world’s famous life coaches, Jay Shetty, was exposed by The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, Shetty allegedly fabricated his background by falsely stating that he spent three years living in an Indian temple alongside monks. The report casts doubt on the authenticity of Shetty’s early life story, suggesting that he exploited his spiritual image to launch subscription and education services.

Shetty’s case highlights a broader issue within the industry: the potential for manipulation and misrepresentation. Many life coaches craft elaborate stories to connect with their audience, portraying themselves as authorities on personal growth and resilience.

The increase in the number of unqualified individuals offering advice on mental health and psychology compounds these concerns. Without proper educational backgrounds or credentials, these individuals risk disseminating inaccurate or harmful information to their followers.

This shows the importance of judgment among content consumers, who must critically evaluate the sources and qualifications of those they choose to follow. While social media can serve as a platform for inspiration and personal growth, rather than idolising influencers, consumers should understand the motives behind the content and verify the credibility of the creators.