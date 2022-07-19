Senior citizens’ health insurance woes

Settlement of health insurance claims of senior citizens takes more time because they often fail to promptly intimate the insurance companies about their illness and treatment post hospitalisation, reveals a SecureNow survey. The share of claims settled is lower in certain cases compared to non-seniors category. Given the advanced age and complexities involved, hospitalisation costs for those above 60 years of age tend to be higher as well. Here are more details.
Compiled by P arv Shah
Published on
July 19, 2022
