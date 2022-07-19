hamburger

Senior citizens’ health insurance woes

Parv Shah | Updated on: Jul 19, 2022

Given their advanced age and complexities involved, hospitalisation costs for those above 60 years of age tend to be higher

Settlement of health insurance claims of senior citizens takes more time because they often fail to promptly intimate the insurance companies about their illness and treatment post hospitalisation, reveals a SecureNow survey. The share of claims settled is lower in certain cases compared to non-seniors category. Given the advanced age and complexities involved, hospitalisation costs for those above 60 years of age tend to be higher as well. Here are more details.

