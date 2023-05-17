Land is a precious asset for any country, and more so for India where more than 50 per cent of the working population is engaged in agriculture. It is, therefore, all the more important to develop a modern, comprehensive and transparent land record management system.

Keeping this in view, the government revamped the existing National Land Record Modernization Programme (NLRMP) by bringing into force, the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) w.e.f April 1, 2016, as a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding.

The programme is slated to be fully implemented by March 2026, with completion of basic digitisation of Record of Rights (RoRs) and Cadastral Maps and integration of the the two , computerisation of Sub Registrar Offices (SROs), and integration of SROs and Revenue Offices by March 2024.

The DILRMP scheme was launched with a view to attain commonalities that exist in the arena of land records in various States, develop an integrated system which will, among other things, provide real-time information on land, optimise use of land resources, assist in policy and planning, reduce land disputes, check fraudulent/ benami transactions, obviate the need for physical visits to Revenue/Registration offices and enable sharing of information with various organisations/agencies.

To achieve these goals, certain components have been incorporated in DILRMP.

Identification number

Firstly, a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhaar number has been assigned for a land parcel, which is a 14 digit alphanumeric unique ID based on geo-coordinates. It will serve as a pan-India number for obtaining ownership details of a plot along with its size and geolocation. This will result in standardisation of land records data across the country which will serve multiple purposes, including seamless sharing and cross-validation of land data across sectors/agencies/authorities and preventing duplication of land records.

Secondly, a uniform system called National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) has been developed for addressing the diversity prevailing across States with regards to registration of deeds/documents. The major benefits of this system include citizen empowerment through online entry of deed, online payment, online pre-appointment, document search and certified copy generation, decrease in time and cost at Sub-Registrar level, accommodation of all variations/gaps prevailing across the States, SMS and email alerts related to transactions on property as well as rule based transparent online valuation with accurate calculation of property cost.

Thirdly, the Records of Rights have been transliterated in all the 22 scheduled languages mentioned in the Constitution to address the problem of linguistic barriers in land governance in the country. This will enable the government to make informed policy decisions for the benefit of its citizens and will also benefit citizens and stakeholders, especially potential start-ups, investors and industry.

The DILRMP scheme will also facilitate various services such as providing caste, income and domicile certificates, and online information on crop profile, crop insurance and e-linkages to credit facilities/banks.

A comprehensive land record management system will also help resolve long pending arbitration cases and boundary-related disputes amicably, thus reducing the burden on the judiciary and the administration.

Verma is an IES officer in the Ministry of Rural Development, and Babbar is a legal expert. Views are personal