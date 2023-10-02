Recognising the importance of foundational learning, the recently held G20 Summit in Delhi endorsed NEP’s focus on skills, high-quality education and digitisation.

The budgetary provisions for school and higher education sectors for the current financial year 2023-24 have been increased; and the National Research Foundation (NRF) has been introduced.

Recently, the Ministry of Higher Education organised a two-day conference, Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, providing a platform for stakeholders to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for further implementation. More recently, the government successfully organised the G20 University Connect Event in Delhi.

The Ministry of Education and UGC guide HEIs to enhance the quality of higher education. The regulators have recently released multiple guidelines to this effect. These guidelines complement the goals of NEP 2020.

As India aims to become an advanced country by 2047, the G20 and NEP 2020 recommendations should be accelerated. There should be a proper blend of human resources, financial resources and infrastructure, supported by factors such as dynamic organisational strategy, effective governance model, institutional autonomy, talented faculty, innovative curriculum, advanced digital and technological infrastructure, pioneering research environment, effective regulatory structure, positive attitude towards the ranking and accreditation framework.

Human Resources: The excellence of a HEIs depends on leadership and the quality of faculty and staff. Therefore, HEIs should implement better HR management policies to attract and retain talent. The focus on mental health, diversity and campus inclusivity is vital.

Financial resources: To enjoy complete autonomy, HEIs must explore new funding models beyond the government, such as leveraging alumni networks and philanthropic support.

Infrastructure: A state-of-the-art facility entices students and quality faculty and staff. Robust digital and technological infrastructure, better living facilities, high-tech classrooms, advanced laboratories and modern equipment are critical to remaining competitive.

Organisational strategy: HEIs must devise organisational and strategic plans to (i) address the institution’s critical issues, (ii) develop an efficient university leadership model, (iii) nurture an inclusive campus culture, (iv) improve capabilities, and (v) manage talent.

Institutional autonomy: HEIs must ensure high-quality research, teaching, and scholarship. Pedagogical, financial and administrative autonomy is critical.

Quality faculty: With changing governance and funding models, universities need quality faculty.

Curriculum standards: HEIs must meet the curriculum standard strategies per the required quality standards, aligning with the learning objectives.

Research environment: As highlighted by the NEP 2020, a significant responsibility of HEIs is high-quality, cutting-edge research and innovation.

Adopting the triple-helix model and university-industry collaborations are essential.

Ranking, accreditation framework, and brand building: HEIs should participate in national and international ranking frameworks to build and sustain their brand value.

Internationalisation: NEP 2020 recommends to internationalise higher education. It promotes mutual research and academic interests and facilitates the mobility of scholars. This needs to be prioritised quickly to meet the changing global canvas.

In India, we need quality, qualified, and skilled professionals in schools, colleges, and universities to successfully execute and implement the recommendations of the NEP 2020.

The writer works at IGIDR, Mumbai. Views expressed are personal.