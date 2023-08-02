If there is that one iconic species that we can claim to have saved from extinction, it is the tiger. It has taken us 50 years, millions of dollars, incredible human effort, and out-of-the-ordinary government policies to make it happen. The question is whether all this effort was worth it. While Article 51 A(g) of the Constitution makes it our fundamental duty to protect species and their habitats, it appears that unless it directly benefits us, it is better left on the back-burner. So, does it really benefit us directly? Should the measure of success be limited to the increase in the total number of tigers, or should we cast a wider net to assess the overall benefits to human well-being?

Tigers have adapted to diverse habitats and thrie in areas with high human densities. The ability to breed well is one of the major reasons why this feline could beat extinction.

Trophic levels

Beyond their intrinsic value, tigers play a crucial role as top predators in maintaining trophic levels and ecological functionalities. These systems are important for our own well-being. They ensure that we get clean water and air, provide natural resources, keep our economy running, food security, the list can go on and on. And thus, tigers are protected to ensure human well-being. However, the implicit intention and necessity of tiger conservation often take a back-seat to the animal’s charisma.

Tiger reserves are home to nearly 50 per cent of threatened bird species of India and many other endangered species that find refuge within them. Moreover, these reserves, encompassing just 2.3 per cent of India’s landmass, are the origins of around 300 rivers, supplying water for hundreds of millions of people and irrigation purposes.

A 2019 report evaluating ten tiger reserves based on 27 ecosystem services estimated that their annual monetary value is up to ₹16,202.11 crore. This means, for every rupee we spent on conserving tigers in these reserves, we received a benefit of up to ₹7,488. Additionally, in terms of water provisioning, these tiger reserves provided benefits worth ₹330 billion. A study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution revealed that of the 45 tiger reserves assessed, 11 collectively avoided carbon emissions of around 1.08 tonnes, which, if integrated into voluntary carbon markets, would be worth around $6.24 million.

Today, we have more environmental refugees than political refugees fleeing from wars and conflict. A 2021 report by the World Bank estimated that over 200 million people will be displaced because of the climate crisis by 2050. While the Institute for Economics and Peace put the number of people at risk of displacement by 2050 at over 1 billion.

Considering these challenges, it becomes crucial to question whether looking at monetary benefits alone is the right approach to tiger conservation. The climate crisis and biodiversity loss are among the top challenges to our economy. Tigers and tiger reserves ensure security and well-being for all of us; not just the millions who live in and around these reserves but also across the country’s borders extending across the sub-continent. We must acknowledge the interconnectedness of human and tiger well-being.

A review of the changing world and increasing challenges reveal that something is amiss with our Earth’s systems, negatively impacting us. Many of us must have realised this, but there seems to be no way we can contribute meaningfully to it that goes beyond planting a tree or using less water and electricity. Are there any tangible ways to contribute as an individual?

The answer is definitely not simple, it will demand some sense of sacrifice. While reducing our environmental footprint and being conscious consumers is a good start, we can go further by incentivising institutions, governments, and corporations to protect and conserve the ecosystems and habitats that tigers occupy. This can be accomplished through responsible voting and changing our product preferences.

The writer is Head, The Habitats Trust