Letters to the Editor dated June 10, 2022

Checks on social media

This refers to the editorial ‘Safety net’ (June 10). Indeed, an unbiased and credible panel must look into regulating social media content alongside protecting ‘free speech’ with well-defined caveats. One genuinely hopes that the Centre’s proposal to set up an appellate committee with the power to review the content moderation decisions of social media platforms will serve its purpose. With social media entities being largely unregulated and much needed ‘voluntary compliance’ also sadly missing, ushering in some need based checks and balances across the country obviously becomes the crying need of the hour.

More importantly, the suggestion that the proposed appellate committee should have representation from industry, law and policy experts, supporters of free speech and human rights activists merits consideration by the power that be. All in all, protecting and preserving the larger national interests should outweigh anything and everything else.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Economic recovery

Apropos ‘Indian Inc’s smart recovery may be short lived’ (June 10), after lifting of lockdown, the global economy witnessed a surprising bounce-back and the Indian economy was no exception. But amid geopolitical turmoil and a global slowdown, it is more likely that the Indian economic recovery will be short-lived as well.

The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, causing cost-push inflation. And now that the demand has cooled off, the economy is slowing down. Some of the major economies like the US is staring at a stagflation-like scenario and it is inevitable that the impact will be felt worldwide.

The global economy is more integrated than ever before and Atmanirbhar Bharat cannot operate in isolation. Going forward, all eyes will be on policymakers and how they navigate our economy through this global uncertainty, and ensure a lesser impact.

Nilabh Mahanta

New Delhi

Inflation woes

This refers to ‘FMCG players feel the heat of rural inflation’ (June 10). High fuel prices have a domino effect, pushing up the prices of most essential items. People in rural areas are the worst effected as they cannot absorb inflation beyond a point. So it’s not surprising to see rural folk going for cheaper alternatives.

FMCGs should absorb some of the inflationary impact by reducing margins. If a majority of the rural population shifts to cheaper products, it will be a huge task for these companies to get back the customers back to their fold.

Bal Govind

Noida

Edutech model

The pandemic proved a fertile ground for edutech companies. Now that the restrictions have been lifted, they are finding it hard to sustain. Online education was a necessity earlier. Schools are slowly reopening and, therefore, the future of these companies looks very shaky. Education cannot be a mere business to make money. A healthy teacher-student bond, which enhances the life experiences of the student, is missing in online education. Though the children may grow up as intellectual giants their emotional quotient and social skills are abysmal.

Making profits is the sole criteria of the edutech companies. The heartless manner in which their employees have been laid off is not the best example our children should learn and follow.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

India at WTO

This refers to ‘India should stick to its guns at WTO’ (June 10). Indeed, India ought to vociferously raise its concerns about several issues at the WTO Ministerial. India must get the nod of WTO members for permanently lifting the 10 per cent subsidy restriction on public stock holding, which is a barrier for providing food security to millions of Indians. Currently, India takes shelter under the peace clause and want a permanent solution to the stock-holding problem.

The WTO must serve as an independent body and sort out the issues facing developing and under-developed nations.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN