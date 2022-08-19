Letters to the Editor dated August 19, 2022

Hunger management

This refers to the editorial ‘Food for thought’ (August 19). Perceptions about adequacy of stocks and the possible remedial measures to avoid a food crisis may differ. But the reality that food reserves are depleting cannot be ignored.

The pandemic has affected food procurement and market prices adversely. Sure, free supply of foodgrains cannot continue indefinitely. But discontinuance of free ration doesn’t impact overall consumption of foodgrains.

Therefore we return to the need for production, procurement and price management. Quick attention has to be paid to these three areas from the government machinery at all levels.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Stable farm policy needed

Apropos ‘Farm support prices are not a panacea’ (August 19), for far too long prices unrelated to demand have been distorting the agrarian equation.

Higher procurement prices set in the 1970s eroded the distinction between the procurement and support price as both came closer to the market price. In the 1980s, the price increase was kept low to protect consumers.

As productivity steadily declined in the 1990s, prices increased even with huge buffer stock over the norms.

Recall that double-digit food inflation during 2007-11 had coincided with high and rising MSP. Support pricing cannot be the patron of politics.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Effectiveness of MSP

Insufficient irrigation and over-dependence on the monsoon at a time when the climate is turning unpredictable are issues that need to be addressed to save the farmers from losses. The largest section of farmers, namely, the small, marginal and landless, face difficulties in selling their produce at MSP or a higher price on account of their pressing need to liquidate outstanding borrowing, besides unavoidable consumption needs.

They are unable to postpone certain expenditures and that compels them to carry out the sale of grains at a throwaway price. In many cases, the question of a better price discovery doesn’t arise.

For the procurement of grains from those farmers at MSP instantly after harvest or otherwise, an enabling environment needs to be created. This will ensure that they get a remunerative price from the markets.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Women at work

This refers to ‘More women in workforce means better food security’ (August 10). The research finding about the direct relationship between increased participation of women in the labour force and dietary diversity — indicator for household-level food security — is one more reason why the government should be more proactive in its efforts to boost female labour force participation (FLFP) rate.

This would also add to family income which could then help in funding children’s education in poor households.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Food aggregator model

This refers to ‘Food aggregators must put staff on top of menu’ (August 19). True, technology has enabled the growth of this business ecosystem, but stronger human connect and empathy are vital for its future growth.

Zomato and Swiggy are nothing without their delivery partners and if their interests are not safeguarded and they are used merely as machines, then it is calling for trouble. Emotional engagement may not be quantified in terms of outcome but it does have a lasting impact on both employees and customers.

Bal Govind

Noida

Practice self-regulation

Apropos “Pesticide residue: Compulsory check of rice exports to non-EU nations put off” (August 19), this is only an interim relief for basmati farmers and exporters. With rice shipments rejected at overseas ports over pesticide issues on earlier occasions, the only way to improve quality is by practising self-regulation and in-house testing.

That higher pesticide residue is dangerous must be publicised across all sections of the population

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka