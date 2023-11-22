Balancing broadcast

The Broadcasting Services (Regulations) Bill, which would bring traditional broadcasters as well as OTT content and digital news services under a single regulatory umbrella, is welcome. With the development of new platforms such as DTH, OTT, and IPTV over the decades, the broadcast landscape has undergone a sea change.

While the new Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill addresses the needs of persons with disabilities, with guidelines recommending subtitles, the inclusion of audio descriptions in video content, and translation into sign language, among other measures, it has several provisions that seek to restrict content creation. The proposed new regulatory framework must ensure that the Indian digital space remains vibrant while providing avenues of income for the many content creators.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (Tamil Nadu)

A true visionary

With reference to the article ‘SS Badrinath-a true visionary’, Sankara Nethralaya’s founder was visionary in the truest sense. His passing away leaves a huge void in the society in general and Indian healthcare in particular. Sankara Nethralaya has been go to destination for any patient having issues with sight. All credit must go to Dr Badrinath for not catering to the rich and famous but also to the downtrodden and conducting 40 per cent of the surgeries free of cost. This proves that the poor can be served with sacrificing commercial interests.

Bal Govind

Noida

Start-up woes

With reference to “How to revive investor confidence in start-ups” (November 22), the widening gap in the expectations of the investor community and start-ups is a cause of concern. Apart from the slew of measures suggested covering improved corporate governance, risk management system, internal audits, regulatory compliances and the key role of the board, the promoters need to desist from demanding exorbitant pre-money valuations.

Also, the present set-up is beset with several issues such as indiscriminate firing of staff , besides raising international debt at high interest rates. From the investor end, poor monitoring and mentoring of portfolio investments, policy changes and subdued exit opportunities are impacting start-ups. Improved due diligence by investors is of vital importance.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Inflation still a worry

This refers to ‘Govt, RBI on high alert as inflation still poses downside risks: FinMin report’ (November 22). Despite the price-push factors, and inflation ruling above the RBI’s comfort zone, , capital inflows are rising. Though India is still seen as an attractive investment destination, it is crucial to control and ensure the food prices. The External Benchmark-based Lending Rate is more effective than MCLR for transmitting the monetary policy rates and as such the banking regulator needs to look for the feasibility of the implementation of EBLR by lenders instead of other lending rates in vogue.

A stable price level is crucial for sustaining the growth and investment momentum.

VSK Pillai

Vazhappally (Kerala)