Taxpayers burdened

For the second consecutive year personal income tax collections have been higher that of corporate tax. This may be true of developed countries, but how many people in India pay income tax? Which means the burden on the individual taxpayer is higher than in most other countries. Corporates have the facility of shopping for the countries with least amount of tax, which is denied to individuals. Corporate loans are easily written off while in other cases the government pleads inability to do so because of financial constraints. The rich corporates get the best deals while middle class individuals are given lectures on nation building and their duties as citizens.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Fitting verdict

Apropos ‘SC allows Vedanta to refurbish Thoothukudi Sterlite plant’ (February 22). This decision of the apex court after six long years of uncertainty must be welcomed by both the industry and labour force as also the government of the day. It is time all the stakeholders forget the unpleasant incidents of the past and marched ahead by running the copper plant optimally, without compromising on pollution issues.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

Financing healthcare

This refers to ‘Bridging healthcare gaps’ (February 22). Bridging the gap between healthcare professionals and communities is a difficult task. Improved health outcomes require action involving many participants and sectors. Coordination among the participants is one of the challenges of multi-sectoral action. One of the tools used for such action is financial incentives.

In a decentralised context, there is often tension between the Finance and Health Ministries regarding what rules of public financial management should be applied. The common areas of disagreement include earmarking revenues, formula-based budget allocations, output-based provider payments, and greater autonomy of healthcare providers.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN

Remembering Nariman

In the passing away of Fali Nariman, India has lost an exceptionally dedicated warrior-general of constitutional democracy. For him, the four pillars enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution, namely, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity and Justice, represented the essence of India’s civilisational values.

And he was unequivocal in absolute defence of Fundamental Rights. And he wrote in his autobiography: “I have lived and flourished in a Secular India.... In the fullness of time, if God Wills, I would also like to die in a Secular India.”

RIP Fali Nariman.

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar

Chennai