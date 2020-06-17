Letters to the Editor dated June 16, 2020

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
Tackling China
This has reference to ‘Don’t give room for China to dominate’ (June 16). China has all along been an unreliable neighbour and its strategy has of late been aimed at achieving supremacy over the US. The emergence of India as a strong force in the region is seen as a stumbling block in achieving that goal. Hence, it is supporting Pakistan, Sri Lanka and now Nepal, directly or indirectly, to check India.
We should not get into any confrontation with China, but gradually reduce our economic dependence on them. We should develop skills for manufacturing or creating a base for manufacturing of electronic items and should not depend on China. Our imports should be limited only to such items which we do not want to manufacture and those products that cause high pollution. These imports can be on commercial terms. We should also reduce dependence on the use of Chinese apps by popularising indigenous ones. We have to attract companies exiting China and extend all sops and improve trade with Taiwan and other countries.
While China appears to be withdrawing from Ladakh, it is insinuating Nepal in redrawing its boundaries. Nepal appears to be getting ready to dump the Indo-Nepal treaty and the developments need to be watched. Also, many rivers flow into India from Nepal and when tensions escalate these could turn out to be problem areas and hence China needs to be controlled in a friendly manner.
M Raghuraman
Mumbai
A formal relationship
For quite some time now there have been signs of China’s unpleasant moves towards India. Even during ‘normal’ days, China’s relationship with India has been very formal — merely related to bi-lateral trade — with no deep display of friendship. It’s time we expressed our sensibilities to that country. A passive approach might be not be beneficial to India.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Healthcare infrastructure
This refers to ‘Bumbling and fumbling through a pandemic’ (June 16). Even before Covid our public healthcare infrastructure was nothing to write home about. Patients have had to grapple with poor doctor-patient ratio and pathetic conditions at OPDs/wards at government hospitals.
And, now, the corona pandemic has worsened the situation. Private hospitals have been able to cater to the demands of urban India, but only affordable to the upper middle-class and above segments. What is baffling is that despite being in lockdown state for more than three months now, the government has not been able to create enough infrastructure to cater to the growing need for isolation wards and hospitals beds for the poor.
The ICMR’s prediction that the numbers will peak in November should scare one and all, more the government to start acting on war a footing.
Bal Govind
Noida
Bank governance
This refers to “Toning up governance” (June 16). The proposal of the banking regulator to bring in sweeping reforms in the banking governance standards is a step in the right direction to monitor and control the growth of bank promoters who amass wealth through unscrupulous means.
However, restricting the tenure of the promoter or professionals in the capacity of CEO many not be viable, unless the scope of disclosure norms by these persons is enlarged. As seen in the recent fiascos, some promoters were having direct/indirect controlling interest in so many shadow companies which was never brought to the notice of bank shareholders and depositors.
Even the scope of the Companies Act for revealing related-party transactions by the interested promoters in other business, has limited application in banking companies. In the absence of stringent disclosure norms for bank promoters/professional CEOs to declare their other business interests and imposition of penalties for their malfeasance, nothing can prevent the persons with ulterior motives from exploiting the system during their tenure.
Sitaram Popuri
Bengaluru
