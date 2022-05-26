Quad comfort

India has every reason to be satisfied with the just-concluded Quad summit in Tokyo — which was strategically significant for a number of reasons. If the Quad came into being essentially as a response to rising Chinese assertion, that threat has assumed larger dimensions for the Quad members. The prospect of China and Russia acting in tandem in strategic matters, as is evident in the case of the Ukraine war, has raised the hackles of US, Australia and Japan. While India has chosen to take a neutral view on Russia’s actions in Ukraine given its unique ties with Russia, it certainly looks askance at China’s territorial ambitions. US President Joe Biden’s assertion that his country would defend Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion, need not unduly alarm India. However, it is important the Quad does not turn into a NATO-like body with a mandate to take part in each other’s wars. It should retain its amorphous identity, dealing with matters ranging from strategic affairs to trade pacts and distributing vaccines.

There are other reasons for India to draw comfort. With the Ukraine war seeing no signs of closure, India’s studied neutrality in the face of a Sino-Soviet challenge to US-NATO might was turning into a source of unease in the West. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier trip to Europe and critical bilateral meetings with all members of the Quad on the sidelines of the summit marks a step away from this binary. With the Tokyo meeting, India has moved one more step forward in projecting itself as a non-partisan player in world affairs. It is significant that the Quad has carved a space for India despite its not sharing a deep history of ties with the US, like Japan and Australia do. The Joint Leaders’ Statement refrains from mentioning Russia by name, despite the other members’ avowedly anti-Russian position. The Indian position that “all countries must seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law” was reflected sharply in the Statement. The other, largely ignored, strategic achievement in the Quad summit is the unequivocal stand it took on terrorism. “We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks. We also reaffirm UNSC Resolution 2593(2021), which demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists…” the Joint Statement read. This addresses India’s concerns more convincingly than the G7 statement last year.

Meanwhile, the Quad’s economic plans to create different chain of investment, trade and infra networks can only suit India. This effort should be seen in a post-Covid context of supply chain disruption, thanks to China being the production hub of important intermediates and finished goods. Quad potentially gives India a pivot to wean itself away from Chinese control over its industry. Quad’s extension of over $50 billion of assistance to the Indo-Pacific region over the next five years to bridge the infrastructure gap is a counter to China’s Belt and Road initiative, which has been a cause of anxiety for New Delhi. India has flagged climate finance, green shipping, ports, cybersecurity and 5G, among others, as areas of potential cooperation. The possibilities are immense in this new Asia-Pacific ‘pivot’.