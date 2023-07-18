The government has launched a number of initiatives to support the start-up ecosystem, including the Scheme for Facilitating Start-Ups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP).

The SIPP offers a number of benefits to start-ups. Protecting intellectual property (IP) can help start-ups to differentiate themselves from their competitors. This is because IP can give start-ups exclusive rights to their products, services, or processes. This can help start-ups to command a premium price for their products or services, and it can also make it more difficult for competitors to copy their products or services.

IP can also help start-ups to attract investment and help them expand into new markets.

By registering their IP in other countries, start-ups can protect their products or services from being copied in those countries.

The first and foremost important service is regarding the free assistance with filing patent, trademark, and design applications. Start-ups can avail themselves of the services of empanelled facilitators who will help them file their IP applications free of charge.

Secondly, it assures fast-track examination of patent applications. Start-ups can make use of the fast-track examination of their patent applications, which can help them to get their patents granted more quickly. Third, rebates on IP filing fees. Start-ups are eligible for rebates on the filing fees for patent, trademark, and design applications.

Are there any gaps?

But there are still some gaps in SIPP that need to be addressed.

One of the significant grey areas regarding SIPP is the lack of awareness about IP rights. Many start-ups are not aware of the importance of IP protection, or they do not know how to protect their IP. This can lead to them losing out on potential opportunities, or to being exposed to IP infringement.

Also the cost of IP protection can be a barrier for some start-ups, especially those that are just starting out. This is because the cost of filing patent, trademark, and design applications can be high. Further, quality IP services are less accessible. There is a lack of access to quality IP services in India. These gaps need to be addressed in order to ensure that start-ups in India have the support they need to protect their IP and to grow their businesses.

There are a number of ways to address these gaps. These include: Raising awareness about IP rights. The government and industry bodies need to raise awareness about the importance of IP protection among start-ups. This can be done through workshops, seminars, and other educational initiatives.

The government could provide financial assistance to start-ups to help them to cover the cost of IP protection by means of grants, loans, or other financial schemes.

The government could work with industry bodies to improve access to quality IP services in India by setting up IP clinics, providing training to IP professionals and creating a database of IP service providers.

By addressing these concerns, the government can help to ensure that start-ups in India have the support they need to protect their IP and to grow their businesses.

On the whole, the IPR scheme can be a valuable tool for start-ups that are looking to protect their IP and to grow their businesses.

Saravanan is a Professor of finance and accounting at IIM Tiruchirappalli; and Williams is a project manager – ESG at Good Vision Seva Trust