As Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 16, he brought with him some extra luggage; the gavel of the President of the Group of 20. This is not just an occasion to show India’s growing stature in the international forum, but also an opportunity for the Northeast to come to the forefront of economic and strategic integration with the Asia-Pacific.

The once ‘absent in national discourse’ Assam has the potential to be the game changer in conducting India’s foreign policy vis-a-vis Asia-Pacific, specifically East and Southeast Asia.

The biggest strategic advantage of Assam is its geographical proximity, making it not only India’s gateway to Northeast but also potentially the Asia-Pacific.

Once lacking in infrastructural development and connectivity, the Northeast today boasts of a multitude of new highway projects, several new bridges on the Brahmaputra, laying down of new railway lines connecting the capital cities of the States, developing waterways and upgrading the 12 non-operational airports in the region.

Assam in particular has witnessed unprecedented development in recent times, with addition of several new bridges, expansion of roads and highways and ongoing construction of a tunnel under the Brahmaputra. This infrastructural boost gives a massive headroom for connectivity via road, air and sea, reducing the distance between India and the Asia-Pacific both literally and figuratively.

India’s Act East (previously Look East) Policy has, in recent times, focused on building regional cooperation and economic ties with the Asia-Pacific using the Northeast as a medium. Once a peripheral region in India’s development story, the Northeast today has the potential to be a central player in the nation’s journey ahead.

Some of the major projects under the policy including Kaladan Multi-modal Transit Transport Project, the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway Project, Rhi-Tiddim Road Project and Border Haats, draw connectivity with ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific through the Northeast. These multinational highways have the potential to account for bulk import and export, which can be further enhanced by development of rail lines.

With the development of roadways, Trans-Asian Railways and international airports, North-eastern capitals, particularly Guwahati, can reduce the distance between Delhi and the G20 economic powerhouses and serve as Delhi’s arm in establishing economic ties with these nations.

These can serve as crucial trading routes which can help foster strategic partnerships between India and the Asia-Pacific.

A vast chunk of the world’s largest economies lie in the Asia-Pacific including India, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, ASEAN and Australia. Together they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. To tap into this enormous over $41 trillion economy, growing at a stable pace of 5.7 per cent, it is important for the government to utilise the enormous potential of Guwahati and Assam for discussions and exchanges.

Conference centre

Guwahati can serve as an important centre for international conferences, not only for G20 summits but also other trans-national economic conferences and strategic meetings in the Northeast.

The Northeast, particularly Assam, has a central role to play in conducting India’s foreign affairs in the Asia-Pacific, particularly at a time when it is crucial for the country to counter the rise of China and its strong-arming parabellum strategic policy in the region, especially post the creation of the RCEP and BRI.

Apart from being a strategic location, Assam also has a huge potential for sustainable tourism. Rich with pristine landscape, the region is home to some of the most beautiful river valleys and hill stations in the country. In addition to the picturesque landscape, the region is also blessed with unique flora and fauna, most notably the one-horned rhinoceros, that attracts tourists every year. India can use its G20 Presidency and rising status as a Vishwaguru to market the State and Northeast as a centre of nature tourism and ecotourism. Prime Minister Modi focused G20’s priorities on the interests of the Global South in terms of environment-friendly lifestyles based on trusteeship towards nature. The relatively pristine geography of the region also serves as a perfect set-up for the G20 to discuss and deliberate upon climate change mitigation.

Culturally, the Northeast is home to over 200 tribal groups, many of whom share ethnicity with the rest of Asia-Pacific. Most ethnic groups, including Ahoms of Assam, geographically hailed from the ancient Inner Asia. The shared culture and ethnicity can help foster cultural exchange and a spirit of unity among South and Southeast Asian regions.

It took nearly 70 years after Independence for India to finally recognise the Northeast as an essential part of the country, instead of just a periphery. It is now up to the Northeast, and Assam in particular, to use this historic opportunity to play a central role in India’s relations with the Asia-Pacific.

Deb is Chief Economist, CM secretariat, Government of Assam, and Barooah is a student of political science at Ashoka University