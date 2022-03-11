The paradox of high cash intensity

Sometimes, economic forecasting models don’t capture the real variables that impact their prognosis. The enduring high cash intensity of the economy since early 2000s, its acceleration in the last 2-3 years and reaching peak during FY 2021 are not ideally aligned with the RBI’s currency demand forecasting models.

The RBI’s unitary income elasticity of currency demand, and its expected decline with the progress of digital payments and financial inclusion, did not occur since the 2000s.

The decadal average ratio of currency with public (CwP) to GDP steadily increased from 8.2 per cent in 1980s to 10.6 per cent during FY2010s. Paradoxically, it touched 14 per cent in FY2021 despite the large decline in GDP and multi-fold increase in digital payments.

The continuation of this high ratio at 13 per cent during FY2022, despite month-on-month jump in e-payments, remains a puzzle. CwP to demand deposits ratio reached record high during 2010s. CAGR of CwP and nominal GDP were 13.4 per cent and 12.2 per cent respectively over FY2000-20 period.

The decadal average share of currency in households’ financial assets increased from 8.8 per cent in 1990s to 9.8 per cent in 2000s and further, to 12.4 per cent in 2010s (see Table). All these show persistent rise in cash intensity. These are neither explained by the currency demand models nor by transient events like elections, festivals and precautionary holding by public. The currency models’ limitations arise due to missed out variables.

Missing variables

In Fisher’s MV=PT equation, the transaction demand for money (M) consists of currency, demand deposits and trade credit (TC). It seems, systemic developments in TC are not considered in the monetary models. The second missing variable is the need for cash to finance under-invoiced/illegal portion of imports from China which have steadily surged, since early 2000s.

These two ‘missing variables’ in monetary models lead to contrary outcomes that cloud projections relating to demand for money, its velocity and liquidity conditions — the key elements of RBI’s monetary management.

Large cash is required to finance the steady and massive growth in under-invoiced/mis-invoiced/illicit Chinese’ imports. It adds to the high-value notes demand syndrome. CAGR of these notes was 20.7 per cent compared to 11.8 per cent for GDP over FY2001-21 period.

In the post-demonetisation period, the meteoric rise in share of high value notes to the pre-demonetisation level and the phenomenon of ₹2,000 notes missing in bank transactions point to the cash financing ofcovert imports. These imports are too massive, too pervasive and too covert to nullify the decline in currency demand due to financial deepening and spurt in digital payments.

Some research studies have estimated the enormity of such imports from China to India and other developing countries. The CAGR of official imports from China is 25 per cent over FY2000-20. In the absence of data on covert imports and given that our consumption and industrial structure are overdependent on Chinese imports, we assume that the growth in value of covert imports is similar to that of official imports.

This direct relation between covert imports and currency growth is depicted in the graph. Anecdote; Chinese import increase by 49 per cent during January-November 2021, despite lower private consumption, low capacity utilisation and strained relations with China. This also explains continuation of high cash intensity in FY2022.

Dysfunctional trade credit

Demonetisation resulted in formalisation (conversion of notes into bank deposits) of high denomination notes accounting about 87 per cent of total value of currency in circulation. However, post-demonetisation saw accelerated growth in CwP. CwP/GDP ratio in FY 2020 reached the FY 2016 level.

Accelerated currency growth since FY 2018, is contributed by economic uncertainty arising from demonetisation-cum-GST followed by the first and second waves of Covid. Both buyers and sellers face liquidity and credit risks. Firms increase cash/bank balances by curtailing receivables and preferring cash sales to credit sales. Repayment behaviour, credit risk, B2B trust and liquidity conditions in TC ecosystem dramatically changed.

The sudden halt in circulation of high denomination notes severely impacted currency velocity. It triggered liquidity crisis-led payment delays/defaults across businesses. Subsequently, teething issues of GST, loss of flexibility in use of both informal and formal business funds/credit in financing B2B transactions and inertia to migrate to new tax system by traditional businesses reinforced disruptions in TC and repayments flows.

Before this fluid situation could stabilise, the pandemic struck business operations and inter-firm credit and repayment flows. The first wave not only impacted the ability of many to repay but more worryingly, resulted in the evaporation of willingness to pay. The second wave amplified and accentuated these behavioural changes. These cascaded into lengthening of average repayment period, large scale defaults, receivable backlogs and bad debts in TC network.

The negative TC conditions spur strong preference for cash sales and reduce currency and TC velocity. These amplify cash holdings by firms. The RBI’s Financial Stability Report of July 2021 shows steady increase in cash holding by a sample of 1,360 listed private non-financial companies.

The cash-to-total assets ratio of these companies steadily increased from 3.9 per cent in H1FY2020 to 5.3 per cent in H2FY2021. An analysis of 1,290 BSE listed manufacturing companies based on Prowess, CMIE database, shows that both cash and bank balances and payable days, have increased over the period FY 2017-20.

The root-cause of accentuation of cash/liquidity holdback by firms, lies in cash and TC flows uncertainties triggered by dysfunctional TC network. This causes spill-over effects on banking.

Hence, TC intervention is required to mitigate the disorderly developments in the financial system and for the pro-growth monetary measures to succeed. Secondly, stringent measures are required to purge covert Chinese imports; the perennial source of growth in currency demand and sluggish industrial development.

The writer is former DGM of SIDBI