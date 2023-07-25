The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) recent call to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) comes at a time when policymakers must address rapidly evolving technological innovations. Rather than attempting strict regulations, governments should focus on establishing guardrails to navigate the AI landscape responsibly. AI is a highly dynamic and constantly evolving field, making it nearly impossible to create rigid rules that cover every scenario.

Moreover, TRAI’s credibility to discuss regulation, especially around technology, is questionable considering its own failures in implementing basic regulations like the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) guidelines. Rather than proposing a new bureaucratic entity like the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India, the government should focus on fostering collaboration between stakeholders to develop ethical AI practices. AI’s rapid development will outpace regulatory processes, rendering any fixed regulatory ideas obsolete before its implementation. Government bureaucracies might struggle to keep up with the agility required to regulate AI effectively.

AI’s unpredictable trajectory creates a knowledge vacuum, leading to various fears and concerns, from job displacement to deep-fakes and cyberattacks. In such a dynamic landscape, it is impractical to enforce stringent regulations that cover every potential AI application.

Complex technology

AI is a highly complex and diverse technology, encompassing various systems, algorithms, and applications across different industries. Attempting to create a single, all-encompassing regulatory framework for such a diverse field would be exceedingly complicated and challenging to implement effectively. AI is a phenomenon that transcends national borders, with research, development, and deployment happening on an international scale. Implementing regulations within a single country could lead to disparities and hinder international collaboration and progress.

Government should adopt a guardrail approach, providing guiding principles and ethical frameworks to ensure responsible AI development. This approach allows for flexibility, adaptability, and self-correction within the AI community, encouraging innovation while maintaining ethical standards. Instead of relying solely on regulations, a more balanced approach could involve fostering responsible AI development through industry-led ethical guidelines, transparency, and public-private partnerships. Collaborative efforts can strike a balance between encouraging innovation and ensuring ethical use, thereby harnessing the full potential of AI for the benefit of society without imposing undue restrictions.

The ethical dimension of AI regulations is also challenging. Determining universally accepted ethical guidelines for AI is a complex task, as perspectives on ethics can vary significantly across cultures and societies. Implementing regulations without a clear consensus on ethics could lead to controversies and conflicts.

The compliance costs and legal complexities associated with heavy regulations might discourage entities from entering the AI market, leading to a concentration of power among established tech giants. Furthermore, excessive regulations might stifle research and experimentation, which are crucial for driving AI advancements.

The writer is an author, policy researcher and corporate advisor