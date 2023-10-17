The polarised debate over genetically modified (GM) crops in India is back in the limelight. The advocates and dissenters of GM technology broke open the debate following the Supreme Court’s refusal to allow the environmental release of genetically modified (GM) mustard. This indefinite moratorium to halt all field trials of GM mustard has not only inflicted a severe blow to an array of crops which are in various stages of trials that employ transgenic technology, but has also dampened the hopes of GM mustard, Brassica juncea, in becoming India’s first GM food to reach the kitchen.

As the Supreme Court’s final call on the fate of GM crops is still in limbo, the voices and views over the technology largely remain inconclusive. Ironically, when man has been exploiting biotechnology for millennia, in its most rudimentary forms, through processes such as brewing beer and making yoghurt, critics have been vehemently asserting that GM crops may adversely affect bio-diversity and ecology.

Continued misconception

Ironically, the anti-GM lobby which for long has been protesting that GM seeds developed by the multinational agri-biotech giants are not suitable for countries like India, now seem to be opposing even more when Bt brinjal varieties and GM mustard hybrids are developed by India’s public sector institutions.

Why not GM technology which also aims to enhance our agricultural productivity and farm income especially in a scenario when climate change which is expected to make much of the world’s arable land more difficult to farm? How can the country ensure food security to its people and higher income to farmers if brakes are applied on GM technology?

GM mustard a necessity

Mustard is one of the most important oilseed crops cultivated in India. Its area has increased from 2.88 million hectares (mha) in 1960-61 to 6.69 mha in 2020-21. The major growers such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Assam together account for 95 per cent of India’s total area under mustard. However, farmers are denied a decent profit owing to increased cost of cultivation and declining profits.

The data from the various CACP reports suggest that the average cost of cultivation (cost C2) of the major growing States rose by about 77 per cent between 2010-11 and 2019-20, while the profits fell by about 46 per cent. Against the general perception that GM mustard is a Trojan horse that will open the doors for more herbicide-tolerant crops and pesticide companies, it in fact promises to enhance crop yield and secure the income of its cultivators. Moreover, at a time when imported edible oil has sharply soared from about 83 lakh tonnes in 2010-11 to about 140 lakh tonnes in 2021-22, GM mustard seems to be a necessity.

At a time when the Indian farmers are grappling with the rising cost of cultivation of crops, any technology that saves on cost of cultivation is definitely the need of the hour.

It is impossible to carry out serious transgenic breeding without evaluating the agronomic performance in open field conditions. Conducting all trials solely within contained laboratories effectively stifles research progress.

It has become increasingly common for several anti-technology activists to employ false and unfounded allegations to undermine farmers’ desire for improved technological access. For instance, since the introduction of Bt cotton in 2002, there has been a remarkable increase in India’s cotton yield, leading to a significant rise in farmers’ income. In fact, more than 95 per cent of cotton growing areas of the country is planted with Bt cotton by an increasing number of cotton farmers, resulting in the savings of about 40 per cent of total chemical insecticides.

False claims

However, the anti-GM lobby persists in making false claims, one of which is linking Bt cotton to crop failures and mass suicides in India. Once GM mustard is introduced into Indian farms, there is no doubt that the anti-GM lobby will be poised to raise questions about its efficacy. Despite the potential high cost of Bt mustard seeds, it is crucial to acknowledge that science offers ample room for improvement and additional research can be undertaken to lower the cost of these seeds.

India is in dire need of GM technology in agriculture not only for improving the pathetic condition of the farmers but also to protect the food security of the country on a sustainable basis.

However, the GM technology should not be viewed in isolation but in the context of broadening the options available to farmers to address a wide range of agricultural challenges. Let us not forget that every new technology has concerns and adoption does not imply zero risk. The important thing is to minimise the risks through improving technology and put in place the necessary safety mechanisms in the way of regulatory systems, good monitoring and evaluation systems.

The concerns related to cost of seed and safety regulations must be addressed by a well-designed panel of scientists and regulatory agencies by following due process.

The writer is Associate Professor in Economics, VIT, Chennai