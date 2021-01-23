Why buying Nifty put option is a good idea now

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The medium-term outlook for Nifty 50 remains positive as long as it stays above 12,677. A close below this level will alter the bullish view on Nifty and a close below 11,631 will change the outlook to negative for the index. On the other hand, a close above 14,513 will reignite the bull rally for Nifty 50 index. However, the index can remain volatile before taking a clear direction. We expect the Nifty to witness negative tilt with higher volatility.
F&O pointers: The Nifty 50 February futures closed at 14,419.95, at an almost 50-point premium over the spot close of 14,371.90, whereas January futures closed at 14,380.15.
The Nifty 50 February futures have witnessed a steady accumulation of open positions. However, the narrowing down of the futures premium indicates unwinding of long positions. Option trading indicates a range of 13,000-15,000 for the index.
Strategy: Traders could consider a plain vanilla put option by buying 14,000-strike (expiring February 25) ahead of the Budget. The option closed with a premium of ₹219.95. As the market lot is 75 units, this will cost investors ₹16,500, which will be the maximum loss one can incur. For that to happen, Nifty has to sustain above 14,000-mark.
On the other hand, the profit potential is huge, if Nifty slips sharply ahead of or post Budget. We advise investors to exit the position if the loss mounts to ₹7,500 or at a profit of ₹10,000 or above.
Traders with risk-taking ability can consider shorting Nifty 50 February futures with a stop-loss at 14,660. If the index opens weak, shift the stop-loss to 14,420 and hold for a target of 14,085 or 13,982. This strategy is strictly for traders who understand margin commitments and have deep pockets to withstand volatile conditions.
Follow-up: L&T Finance Holdings has moved on expected lines.
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
DuPont analysis will help in understanding the underlying drivers
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
The morning she gave Peter and Neha, and their baby daughter Minty, a tour of Ambassador Apartments, Mrs ...
It’s the 111th birth anniversary of jazz musician and guitar genius Jean ‘Django’ Reinhardt. This week’s quiz ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...