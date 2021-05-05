Portfolio

How has the pandemic impacted your finances and how are you navigating the challenge

| Updated on May 05, 2021

The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, managing our finances has also assumed top priority in the last year. Please do take this 5-minute survey to help us understand how each of you are navigating the challenge in your own unique way.

Be part of a story that will feature your responses in the Business Line Portfolio (Sunday) edition soon.

 

Published on May 05, 2021

