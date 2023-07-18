Despite a divergent global economy and an unpredictable geopolitical landscape, some stock markets are defying the odds by reaching long-time highs and enjoying low volatility.

Theme-centric sectors such as technology and clean energy are signalling an upswing in IPO activity.

Large and well-established companies are demonstrating enduring resilience, while growth narratives with more realistic and acceptable valuation are becoming more receptive to the market.

Here are four charts that tell you more about the story, especially from India angle. The findings are from EY Global IPO Trends Q2 2023 report.

India arrives on global stage

India’s share in the global IPO market increased from 6 per cent in 2021 to 11 per cent in 2022. In 2023, the country’s share reached 13 per cent.

Region details

Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region maintained its position as the second largest IPO market with 27 per cent of all IPOs globally. India was among the key markets within the region.

Beating giants

Defying the global downward trend, exchanges in India have been vibrant, with 80 listings. The surge is largely due to SME IPOs, showcasing the underlying entrepreneurial activity.

MAGA trend

Share of global IPO proceeds by the Americas region has plunged from 38 per cent in 2021 to a low of 5 per cent in 2022, before bouncing back to 15 per cent in YTD 2023.