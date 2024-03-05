Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has released some key findings on the demographics of women in India from its Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023. The survey, comprising 417 female participants aged 22-55 years from various metropolitan areas, Tier 1 cities, and emerging Tier 2 cities, unveils a nuanced understanding of how Indian women are strategizing to achieve their life goals amidst dynamic societal and economic landscapes. Here are four charts that tell you the story.

Among the life goal categories, balanced life goals such as a peaceful life and work-life balance have seen the highest increase (+30) in terms of percentage of responses followed by Health/Fitness goal (+27).

Two of the top three life goals identified by women include prioritizing family’s financial planning and children’s education.

The proportion of women considering mutual funds as an investment option declined in 2023 compared to 2019 (-10). Conversely, the percentage of respondents favouring chit funds witnessed the highest increase (+6), followed by investment in the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employee Provident Fund (EPF), and National Pension Scheme (NPS) (+4).

Only one out of every ten women pursue their life goals independently without needing professional guidance.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit