Mutual Funds

Day Trading Guide for January 14, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jan 13, 2022

₹1529 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1490

1545

1575

Uptrend has reversed. Go short now and on a rise at 1540. Stop-loss can be placed at 1565

₹1895 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1845

1915

1980

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1935 if the stock reverses lower from 1915

₹224 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

221

218

226

230

Still stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹163 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

158

164

166

Corrective fall looks likely. Go short on a break below 162. Keep the stop-loss at 165

₹2536 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2475

2545

2560

Initiate fresh long positions if RIL breaks above 2545. Stop-loss can be placed at 2530

₹512 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

507

500

514

519

Consolidates higher. Go long only if SBI breaks above 514. Keep the stop-loss at 510

₹3898 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3875

3850

3930

3975

Outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3880 with a stop-loss at 3860

18290 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18200

18000

18310

18400

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 18230 if the contract breaks above 18310

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 13, 2022

