Day Trading Guide for January 14, 2022

₹1529 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1490
1545
|
1575
Uptrend has reversed. Go short now and on a rise at 1540. Stop-loss can be placed at 1565
₹1895 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1845
1915
|
1980
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1935 if the stock reverses lower from 1915
₹224 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
221
218
226
|
230
Still stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹163 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
158
164
|
166
Corrective fall looks likely. Go short on a break below 162. Keep the stop-loss at 165
₹2536 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2475
2545
|
2560
Initiate fresh long positions if RIL breaks above 2545. Stop-loss can be placed at 2530
₹512 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
507
500
514
|
519
Consolidates higher. Go long only if SBI breaks above 514. Keep the stop-loss at 510
₹3898 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3875
3850
3930
|
3975
Outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3880 with a stop-loss at 3860
18290 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18200
18000
18310
|
18400
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 18230 if the contract breaks above 18310
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
January 13, 2022