How to add, remove joint holders in mutual fund folio

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
There could be circumstances where an investor who has a single holding in a mutual fund account or folio wants to add one or more joint holders.
There are also situations where an investor wants to convert a joint holding account into a single holding one.
There was a specific query from a BusinessLine subscriber about how to convert a joint holding mutual fund account into a single holding one. Before we get into the procedure, there are a few points to keep in mind.
This is still a grey area in the mutual fund industry and there is no standardised process to make such changes.
We spoke to a few mutual fund houses to find out the current industry practice.
Also, the change can be done only through the physical mode at the mutual fund’s office. Investors should contact the customer service team of the asset management company.
Conversion of a joint holding account into a single holding account is possible under two circumstances in general.
The first situation is if one or more of the joint holders have died. This is called removal of joint holder by operation of law.
In this case, the surviving holder of the mutual fund account has to fill a form and attach a copy of the death certificate along with the form.
The fund house will process the request, and the name of the joint holder(s) will be deleted after due diligence.
The other situation is where a joint holder’s name can be removed through a court order. This could be for any reason.
Based on the court order, the fund house will distribute the units under the folio to the joint holders.
The order may specify the proportion in which the units have to be distributed among the joint holders.
In any other circumstances, the investor will have to make the case to mutual fund houses on the genuineness of their situation.
This process is a little tricky. Generally, it is better to open an account or a folio with a mutual fund with the joint holder’s name mentioned in the form at the initial stage itself.
If not, one way out to add joint holders is to open a joint demat account and then give a request to the fund house to convert the units into dematerialised form. As such, mutual fund units are not transferable in physical form.
And unless specifically converted into dematerialised form, mutual fund units are considered to be in physical form.
If investors do not want to follow this method, they will have to get in touch with the customer service at the mutual fund house. The AMC will have to come up with an ad hoc process based on the bona fides of the situation.
Another easier way out for this is to add the second person as a nominee in the mutual fund account or folio instead of converting it to joint holding.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Promoters could have made a counter offer of ₹160-170 per share, according to market experts
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...