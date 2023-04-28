There are three situations. One, you knew and chose to hide this information, then you cannot complain. Two, if there is a health condition that you were not aware of, but the insurer has conducted a medical test, and the same is revealed, in which case the insurer treats it as a pre-existing disease. Three, in cases where you really didn’t know about the existence of a health condition while buying a policy, you should be able to prove to the insurer that you were not aware of it. If you are able to show that your first doctor’s consultation on this condition was after buying the policy, that can help. But proving this is tough and this is a grey area.