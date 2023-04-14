ADVERTISEMENT

BL Interview. Insurance Talk with Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life  

April 14, 2023 - Updated 05:44 pm IST

In a free wheeling chat with bl.portfolio, Mr. Mahesh Balasubramanian, head honcho of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, describes his approach to insurance as a consumer of the product. Excerpts:

By Sai PrabhakarBL Research Bureau
Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance  
Q

W hat is the portfolio of insurance products that you own now?

Outside what my employer offers me on term and health insurance,I have term insurance for myself, for the family I have health insurance basic, health insurance top-up, personal accident and critical illness covers, car insurance for my vehicles, property insurance for my house, cyber insurance to protect my online usage and travel insurance as and when I travel.

In addition to this, I have a non-par savings plan with a reasonable investment, which will give me a tax-free income post my retirement.

Q

How old were you when you first bought insurance for yourself and what was the product? 

My first insurance was a bike cover when I was 21 years. Subsequently, when I turned 30, I took a term insurance plan with critical illness rider and also a ULIP plan for my long-term savings. 

Q

W hat is your general advice on clubbing insurance with investment: for example, money-back, endowment policies?

Any life insurance savings product is very value-accretive if you take long-term plans. ULIP, money-back and endowment plans need to be structured to suit your specific requirement to plan for all your life events — from marriage to children’s education to retirement. But the basic rule is, always invest for the long term, say, around 10 years, and you will find that most plans will deliver you decent returns.

Q

W hat do you consider as the adequate amount for a health insurance cover?. 

Medical costs are on the rise and the Covid pandemic has made everyone realise the value of insurance. For a family of four, I would recommend a basic cover of ₹10 lakh and another super top-up cover of ₹25 lakh. You may also add the critical illness rider and personal accident to ensure that your cover is holistic.

Q

Which add-ons in health insurance are essential, according to you?

The add-ons useful in health insurance are:

1.     Critical Illness

2.     Personal Accident

3.     Hospital Daily Cash

4.     Ambulance Services

5.     Global Coverage

Q

How did you plan for family elders’ health insurance, considering the higher premiums and age-cutoffs in some products?

For my parents I use the employer–group medical cover as I find it quite useful. In addition, I had taken a family floater for them many years back. But premiums tend to be on the higher side as, at their age, insurers charge rates that are in line with their claims experience with that age group.

Q

What is the appropriate income to term-cover ratio, in your view? 

For appropriate term cover, the thumb rule is minimum 10X (10 times) your annual salary. Depending on age and income levels, you can choose a higher or lower amount.

Q

When did you increase the term cover from the original amount; how do you evaluate requirements and at what frequency?

I evaluate my term insurance cover every five years to check if it is adequate and is it 10X of my annual income range. I have increased the cover subsequently to adjust for the increase in income. 

Other insurance
Q

D uring your travels, was there any incident that your travel insurance helped you out with?

Once my luggage got misplaced when I was travelling and I was able to claim insurance for the same.

Q

Have you ever had to forego motor insurance claim to retain NCB?

Over the last 20 years, I have had two instances of a claim. Once, the amount of claim I would have got was lower than the NCB amount I was to gain during my renewal. So, I decided to pay for the damage myself and not lodge a claim. In the second instance, the claim value was higher than the NCB benefit and hence I decided to claim.

Q

With the current climate change manifesting in clear and present danger, have you considered supplementing your house insurance?

Currently my house insurance does take care of all the perils and hence I believe I am adequately covered against flash floods or earthquakes, which could be a result of climate change.

Q

D id you encounter any instance where an insurance product was mis-sold?? 

Thankfully I make sure I understand all the information before I purchase and hence haven’t had a mis-sold experience. It is better to seek information and go through the illustration and policy documents. 

