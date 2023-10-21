Farming can prove to be a strenuous endeavour, influenced by various factors such as the size and scope of the farm, farming methods, seasonal variations, climate, and location. Recognizing its significance and considering political and policy considerations, agricultural income is typically exempt from taxation in India.

Seizing this potential, a number of online platforms, using a fractional investment model, are offering access to agricultural income and farm project investment opportunities to individual investors.

These platforms, including FAAB, Growpital, Krishifunds, and others, present investors with the chance to diversify their portfolios through investments ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹15 lakh. These investments come with promised returns of 10-15 per cent over periods ranging from 12 to 36 months.

Agricultural investments have had a mixed history in India, as those who invested in the 1990s can attest. An illustrative example is Anubhav Plantations, which sold shares in teak plantations with guaranteed returns but abruptly shut down a few years later, leaving its numerous investors in a precarious and unpaid situation.

This raises the question of whether the latest agricultural income opportunities are secure, subject to regulation, and dependable. How do they function? Listen to this interesting podcast to find out more.