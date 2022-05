All of us have faced financial emergencies and were in need of funds immediately. The first solution that comes to one’s mind under such a situation is to liquidate securities and investments. But what if you can continue to hold them and yet, get some cash? Here’s where a loan against securities (LAS) can help.

In the latest episode of the Portfolio Podcast, Parv Shah and Vishal Balabhadruni discuss the features of this loan offering and important aspects of this facility. Listen in!