Many investors are currently attracted to small-cap funds with the expectation that their impressive performance will persist. However, it is crucial to avoid making the common retail mistake of excessively investing in a fund category that has already experienced significant growth, as this can lead to unfortunate outcomes. To achieve favorable returns in the small-cap category, strategic planning is essential. How to invest in smallcap funds? Which ones to choose and which ones to avoid? Listen in to get a perspective.
Also, check out a detailed story published on the topic here.
