We all know that Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is considered to be a popular route of investing in mutual funds due to the benefit of the rupee cost averaging that it provides. Selecting a particular mutual fund scheme suitable to your goals and risk appetite can be a tough task. However, things don’t end here. You also need to make several other decisions while investing through SIP such as how to invest, how much to invest, and what should be the SIP date.

Tune in to the podcast to have clarity in these decision-making aspects.