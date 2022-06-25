As on March 2021, the amount lying unclaimed with mutual funds was a whopping ₹ 1,590 crore. To address this issue, market regulator SEBI recently came up with circular specifying new norms regarding the mutual fund nomination process and aimed to standardise the process. Tune in to this podcast to understand the basics of nomination and its importance.
Portfolio Media
Portfolio podcast | Why should you take Mutual Fund nomination seriously
Parv Shah and Vishal Balabhadruni discuss the ins and outs of having Mutual Fund nominee in detail
Published on
Jun 25, 2022