Portfolio podcast | Why should you take Mutual Fund nomination seriously

Parv Shah |Vishal Balabhadruni | Updated on: Jun 25, 2022

Parv Shah and Vishal Balabhadruni discuss the ins and outs of having Mutual Fund nominee in detail

As on March 2021, the amount lying unclaimed with mutual funds was a whopping ₹ 1,590 crore. To address this issue, market regulator SEBI recently came up with circular specifying new norms regarding the mutual fund nomination process and aimed to standardise the process. Tune in to this podcast to understand the basics of nomination and its importance.

Published on Jun 25, 2022

